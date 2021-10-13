Brokers Set Expectations for Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year.

FOCS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.21 and a beta of 1.18. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $129,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 11.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 940,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,141,000 after buying an additional 98,221 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 13.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 3,650.8% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

