Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 787.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,726 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM stock opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.