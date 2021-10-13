Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,883,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,276,000 after acquiring an additional 26,371 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,089,000 after acquiring an additional 26,361 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $489.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $492.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.65. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $341.80 and a 52 week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

