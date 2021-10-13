Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,997 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Brunswick by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,196,000 after buying an additional 40,873 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Brunswick by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 141.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,621,000 after buying an additional 200,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,152,000 after buying an additional 63,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.40. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BC. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

