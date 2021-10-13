Burency (BUY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $649,081.00

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Burency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burency has a total market cap of $8.10 million and approximately $649,081.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Burency has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00044160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.63 or 0.00210442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00093971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

About Burency

Burency is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official website is burency.com . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

