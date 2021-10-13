Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCD) Trading Up 0.8%

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCD)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 2,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13.

Cairn Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRNCD)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

