Caleres Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,281 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 169% compared to the average daily volume of 848 call options.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAL shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.
In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares in the company, valued at $15,388,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $225,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,125 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of CAL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.36. 5,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,296. Caleres has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.67 million, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 2.66.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.
Caleres Company Profile
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
