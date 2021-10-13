Caleres Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,281 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 169% compared to the average daily volume of 848 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAL shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares in the company, valued at $15,388,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $225,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,125 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Caleres by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.36. 5,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,296. Caleres has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.67 million, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 2.66.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

