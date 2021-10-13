California Public Employees Retirement System Has $140.54 Million Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.76% of Tyler Technologies worth $140,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $479.12 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $474.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 128.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.46.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

