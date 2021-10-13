California Public Employees Retirement System Has $150.07 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,913 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $150,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ARE opened at $194.48 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.99 and its 200-day moving average is $188.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

