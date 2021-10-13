California Public Employees Retirement System Has $163.95 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,295,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,045 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $163,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $115.96 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.40 and a 200-day moving average of $120.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

