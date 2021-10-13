California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $129,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Capital International Investors raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,008,912,000 after buying an additional 878,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,793,000 after purchasing an additional 363,123 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,069,000 after acquiring an additional 335,842 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,975,000 after acquiring an additional 321,217 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,787 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.22.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $272.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.70 and its 200 day moving average is $283.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

