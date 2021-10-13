California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 18,107 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,107 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.75% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $155,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.7% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 220.1% in the second quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.5% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 75,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $171.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.58 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.83.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.