Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $84.92

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.92 and traded as high as $86.11. Cambridge Bancorp shares last traded at $85.05, with a volume of 7,598 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CATC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $611.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $903,000. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.