Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,114 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 3.4% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after buying an additional 243,529 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 969,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $404.41. The company had a trading volume of 124,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,292. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $299.60 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $412.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

