Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS makes up about 3.1% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $736,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 536,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,407,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,642,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.29. 261,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,021,170. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAC. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

