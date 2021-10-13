Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Sells 499 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 3.7% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after acquiring an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Broadcom by 223.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $484.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $490.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.52. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $344.42 and a one year high of $510.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

