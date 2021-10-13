Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,507 Shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASXC. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASXC opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $428.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

