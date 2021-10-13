Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,116,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after buying an additional 757,729 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Uranium Energy by 40.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,337,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,962 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,824,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 329,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,108,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 2.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Adnani sold 109,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $249,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,220 shares of company stock worth $289,072 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.