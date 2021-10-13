Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

