Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $17.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

