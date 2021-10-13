Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 72,599.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,187,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,488 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 979.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,690,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,587,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Investec upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

