Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $168,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AINV. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 15.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,896 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 32.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AINV. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $867.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

