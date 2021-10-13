Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,978 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNG. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 31.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 445,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 107,676 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth $486,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of UNG opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

