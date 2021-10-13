Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Camden National has raised its dividend payment by 43.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Camden National has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camden National to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.02 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden National will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Camden National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden National stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Camden National Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Camden National worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

