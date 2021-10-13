Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a report released on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $154.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $86.78 and a one year high of $154.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 123.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $206,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.