Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at Scotiabank

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.43.

NYSE CCJ opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. Cameco has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.57.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Equities analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 407.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 379,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,930,000 after purchasing an additional 222,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

