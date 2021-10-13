Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.45.

TSE:CNQ traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,076. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.51. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$20.31 and a 1-year high of C$50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.15.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total transaction of C$955,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,389,163.70. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total transaction of C$427,764.21. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

