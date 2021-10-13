Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of C$0.97 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.07 billion.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$85.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$184.39. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$78.36 and a 12-month high of C$100.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$116.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$211.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

