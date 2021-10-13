Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

CWB stock opened at C$38.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$23.72 and a 1-year high of C$38.86.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$263.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.8199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.62%.

In other news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$654,947.05. Also, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,713.71.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.