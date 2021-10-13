CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $318,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 168.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 16.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $238.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.15 and its 200 day moving average is $240.19. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.65 and a 12 month high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Argus upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

