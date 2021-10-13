CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $60,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $952,197 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $91.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.52.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

