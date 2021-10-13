CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $405,000 Position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at $2,475,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at $6,017,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at $3,465,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth $7,920,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gores Metropoulos II stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

