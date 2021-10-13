Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.75.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$5.16 on Tuesday. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.47 and a 52 week high of C$6.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$257.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 135,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$718,396.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 444,947 shares in the company, valued at C$2,367,118.04. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$1,139,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,869,973.72. Insiders have sold a total of 1,137,290 shares of company stock worth $6,179,613 over the last three months.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.