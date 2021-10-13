Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives $133.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $156,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,372,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John V. Balen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.61 per share, with a total value of $78,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and have sold 22,750 shares valued at $2,255,375. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 130.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.14. 1,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,271. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.86.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

