CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) is Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 420,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,477 shares during the quarter. CareDx accounts for approximately 3.0% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $38,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in CareDx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CareDx by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,690. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNA traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.88. The company had a trading volume of 34,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,402. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.00 and a beta of 0.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.