Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 68,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after buying an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 701.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,793,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $3,062,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $205.17 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.68 and a 12-month high of $215.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.64 and a 200 day moving average of $193.76.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total value of $2,094,177.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,429.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.25.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

