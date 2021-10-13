Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CABGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $33.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

