Cartesi Hits Market Cap of $259.94 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $259.94 million and approximately $28.09 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cartesi has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00065903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00117618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00074324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,159.47 or 0.99738185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.31 or 0.06156104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

