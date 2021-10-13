Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.30.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $189.92 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.43 and its 200 day moving average is $218.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

