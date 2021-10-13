Caterpillar Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.11 (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 1.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Caterpillar has raised its dividend payment by 32.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Caterpillar has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $12.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.62. 67,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.46. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caterpillar stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Caterpillar worth $1,103,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.95.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

