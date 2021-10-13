Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of CRPOF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 million, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 2.02. Ceapro has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.
Ceapro Company Profile
