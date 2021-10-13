Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CRPOF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 million, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 2.02. Ceapro has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

