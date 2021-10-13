CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.30 Million

Equities analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to announce sales of $82.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.29 million and the highest is $82.30 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $77.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $318.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $316.50 million to $321.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $346.97 million, with estimates ranging from $338.80 million to $355.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.01. 566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,924. The firm has a market cap of $250.75 million, a PE ratio of 86.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 7,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,046.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

