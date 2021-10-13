Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Position Increased by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,523 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.24% of Celsius worth $13,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CELH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $677,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 24.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Celsius by 10.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CELH shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

CELH stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,865. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.08.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

