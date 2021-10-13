Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.44.

Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,075,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,205. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 318.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.15 and a twelve month high of C$14.28.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

