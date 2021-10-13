Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

NYSE CGAU opened at $7.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.70.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,523,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,284,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

