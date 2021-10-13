Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.
NYSE CGAU opened at $7.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.70.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,523,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,284,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
