Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report sales of $20.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $20.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $80.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.20 million to $81.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $80.77 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $81.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

CVCY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $255.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

