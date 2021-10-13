Cerillion (LON:CER) Shares Up 3.2%

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 820 ($10.71) and last traded at GBX 815 ($10.65). 11,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 52,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 790 ($10.32).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 809.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,282.61. The company has a market cap of £236.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26.

About Cerillion (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

