CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. ATB Capital increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of CEU opened at C$2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$536.83 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.69.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$253.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.23 million. Analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,009,412 shares in the company, valued at C$3,094,494.48. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,755,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. Insiders have sold a total of 1,017,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,782 over the last three months.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

