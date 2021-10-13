CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $1.69. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 101,071 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CESDF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.69%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

