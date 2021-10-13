ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,770,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,086 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $96,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ChampionX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ChampionX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

Shares of CHX opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 421.57 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

